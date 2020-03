For a charcoal grill, grill burgers on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium coals for 8 minutes, turning once halfway through grilling and brushing with vegetable broth several times. Add pineapple and onion slices to grill for the last 3 minutes of grilling time, turning once halfway through grilling. Add bun, split side down, to grill for the last 1 minute of grilling time. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place patties on grill rack over heat. Cover and grill as above.)