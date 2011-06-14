Glazed Carrots with Pistachios

Dress up glazed carrots with toasted pistachios for a fast, festive side dish.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Trim carrots, leaving about 1/2-inch tops. Combine water and salt in a 12-inch skillet; bring to boiling. Add carrots; return to boiling. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes or until carrots are just tender. Drain carrots in a large colander; set aside.

  • Meanwhile, place pistachios in a single layer in a shallow baking pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly toasted, stirring once. Set aside.

  • Melt butter in the heavy skillet. Add brown sugar and thyme, stirring over medium heat until sugar is melted. Add drained carrots. Bring just to boiling. Reduce heat and cook, uncovered, over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally just until well-glazed, about 10 minutes.

  • Transfer carrots to a serving bowl or platter. Sprinkle with toasted pistachios. Makes 10 to 12 servings.

To Make Ahead

Cook the carrots and toast the pistachios the day before. Glaze and reheat carrots before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; 13 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 26 mg cholesterol; 196 mg sodium. 19 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 3 g protein; 25510 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c;

Reviews

