Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Peel away the dry outer layers of skin from garlic head, leaving skins and cloves intact. Cut about 1/2 inch off the pointed top portion of the garlic head and discard. Place garlic, cut side up, in a custard cup. Drizzle with olive oil. Cover with foil and bake about 20 minutes or until garlic is tender when pierced with the tip of a sharp knife. Cool. Press garlic pulp from each clove with your fingers and place in custard cup; mash with a fork. Set aside.