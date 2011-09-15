Creamy Green Beans with Crispy Shallots
Hand-crisped shallots are an elegant replacement for the canned French-fried onions so often used to garnish these classic holiday bean dish. When cleaning mushrooms, do so with a brush or damp paper towel -- when washed in water, mushrooms become soggy.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 2-quart baking dish; set aside.
-
Bring a large saucepan of salted water to boiling. Prepare and set aside a large bowl of ice water. Cook green beans in boiling water about 2 minutes, just until bright green; drain and place in ice water to cool rapidly. Drain thoroughly.
-
Meanwhile, in very large skillet, melt 2 Tbsp. of the butter over medium heat. Cook and stir onion in hot butter about 3 minutes, until soft and translucent. Add 1 Tbsp. butter; turn heat to medium-high. Sauté mushrooms about 4 minutes, until golden. Transfer onions, mushrooms, and beans to a large bowl.
-
For sauce, in the same skillet, melt remaining 3 Tbsp. butter over medium heat; stir in flour. Stir constantly, about 2 minutes, until flour turns light brown. Slowly pour in the milk; cook and stir about 4 minutes, until thickened. Stir in salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Remove from heat; cool completely. Pour cooked sauce over bean mixture; stir to coat evenly. Spoon into prepared baking dish. Bak about 40 minutes, until sauce bubbles around edges.
-
Meanwhile, for topping, pour 3 to 4 inches of oil into a deep heavy saucepan. Heat oil over medium-high heat until sizzling. Working in batches, separate shallots into rings; toss with cornstarch to coat, shaking off excess. Carefully add to hot oil. Fry for 2 minutes (each batch), until golden and crisp. Remove with slotted spoon; drain on paper towels.
-
Remove casserole from oven, sprinkle with shallots. Bake 5 minutes more, until top is crisp and golden. Serve warm.
Tips
Bake and refrigerate untopped green bean mixture 1 day ahead. Fry shallots up to 2 days ahead; store in airtight container at room temperature. Reheat green beans, covered, at 350°F for 30 minutes, until heated through. Top with crispy shallots the last 5 minutes.