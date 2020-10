Creamy Brussels Sprouts

Rating: Unrated

This side dish was a hit and everybody wanted the recipe. Of course, I spread the word to everyone to make it as their favorite side dish. Anything that goes with crispy bacon will go well. I will make this salad again next time. It is so yummy and delicious. The dressing is not too overpowering with the brussel sprouts. Dried cranberries gives it a nice touch and subtleness of tart and slightly bitter taste from the creamy dressing.