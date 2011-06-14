Chipotle Scalloped Sweet Potatoes

Rating: 3.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 4 Ratings

Scalloped potatoes take a Southwestern turn with this side dish casserole. It uses sweet spuds, Mexican cheese, and chipotle peppers in adobo sauce.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
35 mins
bake:
40 mins at 350°
stand:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Max Servings:
10
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a 4-quart Dutch oven cook sweet potato slices in lightly salted boiling water for 5 minutes; drain and set aside. Grease a 2-quart oval or rectangular baking dish; set aside.

  • For sauce, in a small saucepan cook onion in hot butter about 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in flour and salt. Add milk all at once; stir in chipotle pepper. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Remove saucepan from heat; stir in cheese.

  • Place half of the sliced potatoes in prepared baking dish. Cover with half of the sauce. Repeat layers.

  • Bake, covered, for 25 minutes. Uncover and bake about 15 minutes more or until potatoes are tender. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Makes 8 to 10 servings.

Per Serving:
169 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fatg; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 19mg; sodium 234mg; potassium 453mg; carbohydrates 24g; fiber 3g; sugar 7g; protein 6g; vitamin a 13265IU; vitamin c 19mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 24mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 151mg; iron 1mg.

