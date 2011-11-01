Cheesy Potato Bake with Eggs

In a large skillet, cook broccoli in hot oil over medium heat for 5 minutes, until nearly tender, stirring frequently. In a large bowl, beat together eggs, water, 1/2 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper. Pour over broccoli in skillet. Cook over medium heat, without stirring, until mixture begins to set on bottom and around edges. Using a spatula, lift and fold partially cooked egg so uncooked portion flows underneath. Cook 2 minutes more or until egg is cooked yet still moist. Spoon over potatoes. Top with bacon and chopped tomato. Serve immediately.