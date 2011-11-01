Cheesy Potato Bake with Eggs

Think of this Cheesy Potato Bake with Eggs as a mash-up of scalloped potatoes and egg casserole. This easy breakfast recipe is perfect for feeding a crowd of house guests or a hungry family.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium saucepan cook onion in butter over medium heat for 4 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in flour, 1/2 tsp. salt, and 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper. Stir in milk; cook and stir until slightly thickened and bubbly. Stir in cheese until melted.

  • In a 3-quart baking dish, layer potatoes, then cheese sauce. Bake, covered, about 55 minutes, until potatoes are tender.

  • In a large skillet, cook broccoli in hot oil over medium heat for 5 minutes, until nearly tender, stirring frequently. In a large bowl, beat together eggs, water, 1/2 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper. Pour over broccoli in skillet. Cook over medium heat, without stirring, until mixture begins to set on bottom and around edges. Using a spatula, lift and fold partially cooked egg so uncooked portion flows underneath. Cook 2 minutes more or until egg is cooked yet still moist. Spoon over potatoes. Top with bacon and chopped tomato. Serve immediately.

Tips

Quickly slice potatoes with a food processor or mandolin slicer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
421 calories; 22 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 259 mg cholesterol; 708 mg sodium. 837 mg potassium; 36 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 21 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 972 IU vitamin a; 35 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 60 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 313 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

