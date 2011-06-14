Cheesy Mashed Potato Pots

Rating: 4.03 stars
72 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 40
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 5

Yukon gold potatoes and oodles of cheese give these luscious potato casseroles rich flavor and color.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a covered large saucepan, cook potatoes in enough boiling water to cover for 15 to 20 minutes or until tender. Drain. Mash with a potato masher or beat with an electric mixer on low speed. Season with the salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. If necessary, add a small amount of milk for desired consistency.

  • Grease four 10- to 12-ounce individual casseroles or custard cups or a 1- to 1-1/2-quart casserole. Spoon potato mixture into prepared casserole(s). In a chilled medium bowl, beat whipping cream with chilled beaters of an electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form (tips curl over); fold in cheese. Spoon cheese mixture over potatoes. Place casserole(s) on a baking sheet. Bake, uncovered, about 20 minutes or until lightly browned and heated through. If desired, sprinkle with additional black pepper. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; total fat 15g; saturated fat 9g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 52mg; sodium 484mg; potassium 875mg; carbohydrates 32g; fiber 3g; sugar 3g; protein 7g; vitamin a 534IU; vitamin c 24mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 20mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 101mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews (7)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2017
...and scallions
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2017
These were o yummy and easy to make! Great with the Garlic Basil Halibut or Apple Pecan Pork Chops!
Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
11/07/2017
This dish is Amazing Lovely Awsome
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
02/25/2017
Sherry, I think those are the skins to the red potatoes you're seeing.
Anita Fix
Rating: Unrated
12/16/2016
I would add bacon and onion.
Sherry Black
Rating: Unrated
11/14/2016
LOOKS LIKE BACON IN THE POTATOES, BUT I DON'T SEE IT IN THE INGREDIENTS.
Elizabeth Gehrig
Rating: Unrated
01/16/2017
Toss in bacon, carmalized onions, and a hint of garlic.  Yummy comfort food.
