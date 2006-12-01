Cauliflower-Curry Latkes

Traditional potato pancakes take on a twist with the addition of cauliflower. Serve these latkes with applesauce.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Break cauliflower into 1/2-inch florets; reserve stems. In stockpot bring 6 cups water to boiling. Add a dash of salt and florets; cook for 3 minutes. Drain; cool in iced water. Drain again; pat dry.

  • Meanwhile, in a food processor* finely shred cauliflower stems; transfer to bowl. Finely shred potatoes and onions; add to stems. Stir in 3/4 cup matzo meal, curry powder, cumin, coriander, salt, and cayenne pepper. Add eggs; mix well. Stir in florets and enough matzo meal (about 1/2 to 3/4 cup) until mixture holds together.

  • Form cauliflower mixture in patties, using about 3 tablespoons for each. Place remaining 1 cup matzo meal in shallow dish; dip patties in matzo meal; set aside.

  • In a skillet heat 1/4 inch of oil until a little cauliflower mixture dropped in oil sizzles. Carefully add 4 patties to hot oil. Fry over medium-high heat for 2 to 3 minutes on each side until golden. Drain on paper towels. Keep latkes warm in 300 degree F oven. Repeat with remaining patties. Serve warm. Makes about 24 latkes.

*TEST KITCHEN TIP:

Shred cauliflower stems, potatoes, and onions with a box grater if you do not have a food processor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 26mg; sodium 113mg; potassium 186mg; carbohydrates 16g; fiber 1g; sugar 2g; protein 4g; vitamin a 49IU; vitamin c 13mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 40mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 10mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

