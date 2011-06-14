Carrots and Snap Peas with Citrus Gremolata

For gremolata, in a small bowl, stir together the nuts, parsley, and lemon peel; set aside.
Trim carrots, if necessary, and scrub. Remove strings and tips from snap peas. In a 4-quart Dutch oven cook the carrots, covered, in enough lightly salted boiling water to cover for 7 minutes. Add snap peas and cook about 2 minutes longer or until crisp tender. Drain and set vegetables aside.
In the same pan heat the butter and olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the shallot and garlic; cook and stir for 1 to 2 minutes or until shallot is tender. Add the carrots, peas, salt, and pepper. Toss to heat through. Transfer vegetable mixture to a serving dish. Sprinkle with gremolata.