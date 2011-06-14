Caramelized Onion Pizza

Rating: 3.16 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4
  • 19 Ratings

Pita bread makes a no-fuss crust for a vegetarian grilled pizza of onion, tomato, and cheese. Sourdough or gluten-free pita bread also work well for this grilled pizza recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan cook onion slices and garlic in hot olive oil over medium heat, covered, for 10 to 15 minutes or until onion is very tender, stirring occasionally; set aside.

  • For a charcoal grill, arrange medium-hot coals around the edges of the grill. Test for medium heat in the center of the grill. Toast one side of each bread round directly over the coals for 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from grill. Top toasted side of each bread round with onion mixture, sliced tomato, mozzarella cheese, and Romano cheese.

  • Return bread rounds to center of grill (not directly over coals). Cover grill. Grill for 5 to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and toppings are heated through. Remove from grill and top with basil before serving. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; 11 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 12 mg cholesterol; 472 mg sodium. 243 mg potassium; 39 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 10 g protein; 583 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 32 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 141 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

