Brussels Sprouts with Frizzled Prosciutto
When you flavor Brussels sprouts with prosciutto and shallots, you have a side dish that guests will rave about.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Trim stems and remove any wilted outer leaves from Brussels sprouts; wash. Cut any large sprouts in half lengthwise.Advertisement
-
In a large Dutch oven bring a large amount of salted water to boiling. Carefully add Brussels sprouts and cook for 6 to 8 minutes until just tender (centers should still be slightly firm). Drain and spread out in a shallow baking pan.
-
Place sprouts in an airtight container and refrigerate up to 24 hours.
-
When ready to serve, heat oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add prosciutto to skillet, half at a time, and cook until crisp; remove from skillet. Reduce heat to medium. Add butter and shallots to skillet. Cook and stir about 2 minutes or until shallots begin to soften.
-
Add Brussels sprouts, salt, and pepper to skillet. Cook and stir Brussels sprouts about 8 minutes or until heated through. Add vinegar and stir to coat. Transfer Brussels spouts to a serving bowl. Top with prosciutto and serve. Makes 12 servings.
*Note:
If desired, omit prosciutto and oil and substitute 4 slices of chopped bacon; cook bacon until crisp. Discard drippings.
To serve right away:
Chilling step may be omitted; proceed with step 4 and cook sprouts only 6 minutes in step 5.