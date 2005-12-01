Brussels Sprouts with Frizzled Prosciutto

When you flavor Brussels sprouts with prosciutto and shallots, you have a side dish that guests will rave about.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim stems and remove any wilted outer leaves from Brussels sprouts; wash. Cut any large sprouts in half lengthwise.

  • In a large Dutch oven bring a large amount of salted water to boiling. Carefully add Brussels sprouts and cook for 6 to 8 minutes until just tender (centers should still be slightly firm). Drain and spread out in a shallow baking pan.

  • Place sprouts in an airtight container and refrigerate up to 24 hours.

  • When ready to serve, heat oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add prosciutto to skillet, half at a time, and cook until crisp; remove from skillet. Reduce heat to medium. Add butter and shallots to skillet. Cook and stir about 2 minutes or until shallots begin to soften.

  • Add Brussels sprouts, salt, and pepper to skillet. Cook and stir Brussels sprouts about 8 minutes or until heated through. Add vinegar and stir to coat. Transfer Brussels spouts to a serving bowl. Top with prosciutto and serve. Makes 12 servings.

*Note:

If desired, omit prosciutto and oil and substitute 4 slices of chopped bacon; cook bacon until crisp. Discard drippings.

To serve right away:

Chilling step may be omitted; proceed with step 4 and cook sprouts only 6 minutes in step 5.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
92 calories; 5 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 15 mg cholesterol; 391 mg sodium. 328 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 5 g protein; 632 IU vitamin a; 47 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 32 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Laura Sumrall
Rating: Unrated
12/22/2013
Made this for Christmas several years ago...it has become a family favorite!
