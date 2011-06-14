Brown Sugar-Glazed Carrots

Turn carrots into a dinner party-worthy side dish with this Brown Sugar-Glazed Carrots recipe. It's magical what a little butter and brown sugar can do to make vegetables taste like dessert--even for picky eaters! Double up on this glazed carrots recipe to serve a crowd.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan cook carrots, covered, in a small amount of boiling salted water for 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain; remove carrots from pan.

  • In the same saucepan combine butter, brown sugar, and salt. Cook and stir over medium heat until combined. Add carrots. Cook and stir about 2 minutes or until glazed. Season to taste with pepper.

Herbed-Glazed Carrots:

To add more sophisticated flavors to the brown sugar carrots,prepare as above, except substitute 1 tablespoon honey for the brown sugar and add 1 tablespoon snipped fresh thyme or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed, to the butter mixture. Sprinkle with snipped fresh Italian parsley before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; 3 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 8 mg cholesterol; 111 mg sodium. 281 mg potassium; 14 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 1 g protein; 13897 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 32 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 40 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

