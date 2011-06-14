Brown Sugar-Glazed Carrots
Turn carrots into a dinner party-worthy side dish with this Brown Sugar-Glazed Carrots recipe. It's magical what a little butter and brown sugar can do to make vegetables taste like dessert--even for picky eaters! Double up on this glazed carrots recipe to serve a crowd.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a medium saucepan cook carrots, covered, in a small amount of boiling salted water for 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain; remove carrots from pan.Advertisement
-
In the same saucepan combine butter, brown sugar, and salt. Cook and stir over medium heat until combined. Add carrots. Cook and stir about 2 minutes or until glazed. Season to taste with pepper.
Herbed-Glazed Carrots:
To add more sophisticated flavors to the brown sugar carrots,prepare as above, except substitute 1 tablespoon honey for the brown sugar and add 1 tablespoon snipped fresh thyme or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed, to the butter mixture. Sprinkle with snipped fresh Italian parsley before serving.