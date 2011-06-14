Black Bean Chipotle Burger

If you're looking for a flavor-packed black bean burger, you've come to the right recipe. Chipotle peppers, cumin, and garlic add just the right spice, while corn and cooked brown rice make it possibly the most hearty bean burger you'll ever taste.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl mash half the beans with a potato masher or pastry blender until well mashed. Add remaining beans, corn, corn chips, rice, onion, the 1/2 cup salsa, the chipotle peppers, cumin, and garlic.

  • Shape mixture into eight 4-inch patties, about 3/4-inch thick. Place patties on a tray; cover and chill at least 1 hour before grilling.

  • Brush both sides of patties with olive oil; place patties on a grill pan. For a charcoal grill, place grill pan on the grill rack directly over medium coals for 8 to 10 minutes or until browned, turning once. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Add patties on grill pan to grill rack, cover and grill as above.)

  • Serve burgers on tostada shells. Top with additional salsa, the radishes, cabbage, cilantro, cheese, and avocado. Makes 8 servings.

Tips

Patties can be prepared as above through step 2 and frozen for 3 to 4 hours until firm. Place patties in an airtight freezer container and freeze up to 1 month. To serve, brush frozen patties with oil and grill as above for 8 to 10 minutes or until browned, turning once.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; fat 15g; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 46g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 11g; sugars 5g; protein 14g; vitamin a 243IU; vitamin c 14.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.2mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 44.4mcg; sodium 699mg; potassium 566mg; calcium 212mg; iron 2.9mg.
