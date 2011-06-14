Black Bean Burgers with Sweet Corn Salsa
Walnuts and black beans create these delicious burgers that are topped with sweet corn salsa.
Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.
If you do not have a food processor, finely chop the walnuts, the 2/3 cup onion, the 2/3 cup cilantro, and the garlic. In a large bowl, combine walnuts, onion, cilantro, garlic, cumin, oregano, and basil. Stir in beans and green chile peppers. Using a potato masher, mash the bean mixture slightly. Stir in eggs, bread crumbs, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Shape into patties as directed.