Black Bean Burgers with Sweet Corn Salsa

Walnuts and black beans create these delicious burgers that are topped with sweet corn salsa.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
45 mins
grill:
37 mins
stand:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 22 mins
Servings:
6
  • In a food processor fitted with a metal blade,** combine walnuts, the 2/3 cup onion, the 2/3 cup cilantro, the cumin, garlic, oregano, and basil. Cover and process with several on-off turns just until combined. Add black beans and green chile peppers. Cover and process with several on-off turns just until combined. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Stir in eggs, bread crumbs, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Using damp hands, shape mixture into six 3/4-inch-thick patties. Place patties on a baking sheet, cover, and chill until ready to grill.

  • Carefully peel back corn husks, but do not remove. Using a stiff brush or your fingers, remove corn silks. Fold husks back around corn. If necessary, tie husk tops with 100-percent-cotton kitchen string. Soak corn in enough water to cover for at least 1 hour.

  • While corn soaks, start preparing salsa. In a medium bowl, combine tomato, the 1/4 cup onion, the 1/4 cup cilantro, the lime peel, lime juice, 1 tablespoon of the oil, the jalapeño pepper, salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Cover and chill until needed.

  • Drain corn; shake to remove excess water. Brush corn with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. For a charcoal grill, place corn (with husks) on the rack of a grill with a cover directly over medium coals. Cover and grill for 25 to 30 minutes or until corn kernels are tender, turning corn several times. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place corn (with husks) on grill rack over heat. Cover and grill as above.) Carefully remove string and husks. Cut the corn kernels off cobs. Stir corn into salsa.

  • For charcoal grill, place patties on the grill rack directly over medium coals. Grill, uncovered, for 12 to 14 minutes or until done (160°F), turning once halfway through grilling. Toast English muffins on the grill. (For gas grill, place patties, then English muffins on grill rack over medium heat. Cover and grill as above.)

  • Serve burgers between English muffin halves with salsa. Makes 6 servings.

Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

If you do not have a food processor, finely chop the walnuts, the 2/3 cup onion, the 2/3 cup cilantro, and the garlic. In a large bowl, combine walnuts, onion, cilantro, garlic, cumin, oregano, and basil. Stir in beans and green chile peppers. Using a potato masher, mash the bean mixture slightly. Stir in eggs, bread crumbs, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Shape into patties as directed.

Per Serving:
595 calories; fat 28g; cholesterol 71mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 70g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 16g; insoluble fiber 12g; sugars 9g; protein 22g; sodium 973mg.
