Baby Tomato Ketchup
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 400°F. Place all ingredients in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan and toss together. Roast, uncovered, for 30 to 40 minutes or until all tomato skins have burst and most of the liquid has evaporated, stirring every 10 minutes. Place in a food processor. Cover and process until smooth.Advertisement
Teaching Notes:
Roasting the tomatoes brings out their natural sweetness in this homemade ketchup -- which is lower in sodium and sugar than purchased ketchup. If you don't have a food processor, you can mash the tomatoes using the back of a wooden spoon. The mixture will be chunkier.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
7 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 1 mg sodium. 57 mg potassium; 2 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 194 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 4 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 0 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;