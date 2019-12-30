Vegetable-Turkey Pot Pie

Get your healthy on without sacrificing the comfort of this home-style casserole. Swapping in lighter turkey for beef and adding hearty veggies give this pot pie a nutritional lift.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. In 4- to 5-qt. pot cook ground meat and onion about 8 minutes or until meat is browned and onion is tender. Drain off any fat.

  • Stir chili powder, salt, and pepper into meat mixture in pot. Add frozen vegetables, tomatoes, and tomato sauce. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 2 minutes. Cover to keep warm.

  • Unroll pizza dough; cut into 1-inch strips. Transfer meat mixture to a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish. Arrange dough strips in a lattice pattern on top of the meat mixture. If desired, brush dough with lightly beaten egg and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake, uncovered, about 20 minutes or until golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
479 calories; 16 g total fat; 34 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 112 mg cholesterol; 655 mg sodium. 814 mg potassium; 46 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 38 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 7951 IU vitamin a; 20 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 51 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 72 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

