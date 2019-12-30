Vegetable-Turkey Pot Pie
Get your healthy on without sacrificing the comfort of this home-style casserole. Swapping in lighter turkey for beef and adding hearty veggies give this pot pie a nutritional lift.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. In 4- to 5-qt. pot cook ground meat and onion about 8 minutes or until meat is browned and onion is tender. Drain off any fat.
Stir chili powder, salt, and pepper into meat mixture in pot. Add frozen vegetables, tomatoes, and tomato sauce. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 2 minutes. Cover to keep warm.
Unroll pizza dough; cut into 1-inch strips. Transfer meat mixture to a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish. Arrange dough strips in a lattice pattern on top of the meat mixture. If desired, brush dough with lightly beaten egg and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Bake, uncovered, about 20 minutes or until golden.