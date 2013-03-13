Vegetable Three-Grain Casserole

Searching for vegetarian casserole recipes that won't leave you hungry for more? Look no further. This healthy casserole will satisfy for hours thanks to whole grains like barley and bulgur and protein-rich lentils and black beans.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
bake:
1 hr
stand:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 2-quart casserole with cooking spray. In the casserole combine lentil soup, beans, mushrooms, corn, carrot, 1/2 of the cheese, barley, bulgur, onion, thyme, pepper, and salt; stir in the broth.

  • Cover and bake for 1 hour or until barley and bulgur are tender, stirring twice. Top with remaining cheese. Cover and let stand about 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. If desired, serve with grilled pita wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
498 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 32mg; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 77g; insoluble fiber 19g; protein 25g; vitamin a 2721.1IU; vitamin c 5.3mg; folate 84.7mcg; sodium 1489mg; calcium 282.7mg; iron 4.9mg.
