Vegetable-Cheese Strata

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Start this cheesy strata the night before to wake up to a delicious, hearty breakfast.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly coat a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish with cooking spray. Spread half of the bread cubes in prepared dish.

  • In a large skillet heat 2 tsp. of the oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, sweet pepper, and garlic; cook until tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet. Add remaining 2 tsp. oil to skillet. Add mushrooms; cook and stir until tender. Add spinach; cook until slightly wilted. Stir in onion mixture.

  • In a small bowl stir together both cheeses; reserve 1/3 cup of the cheese mixture. Spread half of the vegetable mixture over bread cubes in dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese mixture. Layer with remaining bread cubes and vegetable mixture.

  • In a large bowl whisk together remaining ingredients. Slowly pour over layered mixture in dish. Cover and chill overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Bake, uncovered, 45 minutes; sprinkle with reserved 1/3 cup cheese mixture. Bake 5 to 10 minutes more or until a knife comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; 12 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 200 mg cholesterol; 686 mg sodium. 362 mg potassium; 24 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 21 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2381 IU vitamin a; 32 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 85 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 273 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

