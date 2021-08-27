Vegan Pumpkin Pie

Rating: Unrated

This vegan pumpkin pie is so good, no one will ever guess it doesn't have dairy or eggs involved. The key to the silky vegan pumpkin pie texture here is the use of full-fat canned coconut milk. Grab an extra can to create a fluffy homemade vegan whipped topping for your Thanksgiving slice.

By Sarah Brekke
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Katlyn Moncada

30 mins
3 hrs 10 mins
8
1 pie
Ingredients

FOR THE CRUST:
FOR THE FILLING:
FOR THE TOPPING

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl stir together flour and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening until pea-size. Sprinkle 1 Tbsp. of the ice water over part of the flour mixture; toss gently with a fork. Push moistened pastry to side of bowl. Repeat moistening flour mixture, gradually adding ice water (1/4 to 1/3 cup total) until mixture begins to come together. Gather pastry into a ball, kneading gently just until it holds together.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 12-inch circle. Transfer pastry to a 9-inch pie plate and trim. Crimp edge as desired. Do not prick pastry.

  • In a food processor or blender combine the pumpkin, coconut milk, brown sugar, maple syrup, cornstarch, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla, and salt. Cover and process until smooth. Pour the filling into the crust and smooth the top. Transfer to the oven and bake about 1 hour, or until set. If needed, cover pie loosely with foil the last 5 to 10 minutes to prevent overbrowning.

  • Let the pie cool on a wire rack 2 hours. Cover and chill in the refrigerator at least 4 hours before serving.

  • Carefully open the can of coconut milk without shaking it up. Use a spoon to scoop the coconut milk solids into a bowl, reserving the liquid in the can for another use. Beat the coconut milk with an electric mixer on low until mostly smooth, then add the powdered sugar and beat on medium-high until whipped and able to hold semi-stiff peaks. Serve slices of pie with a generous scoop of coconut whipped cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
475 calories; fat 29g; saturated fat 17g; carbohydrates 52g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 4g; trans fatty acid 2g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 25g; protein 5g; vitamin a 8274.2IU; vitamin c 3.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 2.1mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 60mcg; sodium 310mg; potassium 343mg; calcium 57mg; iron 4.5mg.
