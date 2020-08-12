Vegan Banana Pancakes

Freeze a batch of these vegan pancakes for up to two months for a quick and easy breakfast. Try our delicious vegan pumpkin pancake variation for a cozy fall breakfast.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jacob Fox

15 mins
6 mins
21 mins
8
16 (4-inch) pancakes
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl stir together the water and flaxseed meal. Let stand until slightly thickened. In a medium bowl stir together next five ingredients (through salt).

  • In another bowl combine milk, bananas, oil, and flaxseed mixture. Add milk mixture to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened (batter should be slightly lumpy).

  • Spoon 1/4 cup batter onto a hot, lightly greased griddle or heavy skillet. Spread batter, if needed. Cook over medium heat 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until pancakes are golden, turning over when surfaces are bubbly and edges are slightly dry. Serve with maple syrup and/or Vegan Coconut Whipped Cream.

Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes

Prepare as directed, except substitute 1 cup canned pumpkin and 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice for the bananas.Nutrition analysis per serving: 232 calories, 3 g protein, 38 g carbohydrate, 8 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 2 g fiber, 16 g total sugar, 97% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 331 mg sodium, 12% calcium, 10% iron

To Store

Freeze pancakes in a single layer on a baking sheet. Transfer to an airtight container and freeze up to 2 months. To serve, reheat in a toaster.

Vegan Coconut Whipped Cream:

For filling, chill a 1, 13- to 14-ounce can coconut cream overnight. Open can and loosen firm cream from edge of can. Pour any separate liquid into a small bowl. Place firm cream into chilled bowl. Add 1/2 cup powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat with a mixer on medium for 1 to 2 minutes until smooth and soft peaks form, adding in 1 to 2 tablespoons coconut liquid, if necessary to soften the mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; fat 8g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 45g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 5g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 21g; protein 3g; vitamin a 122.1IU; vitamin c 3.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 1.7mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 51.7mcg; sodium 329mg; potassium 268mg; calcium 147mg; iron 1.5mg.
