Vegan Banana Pancakes
Freeze a batch of these vegan pancakes for up to two months for a quick and easy breakfast. Try our delicious vegan pumpkin pancake variation for a cozy fall breakfast.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes
Prepare as directed, except substitute 1 cup canned pumpkin and 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice for the bananas.Nutrition analysis per serving: 232 calories, 3 g protein, 38 g carbohydrate, 8 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 2 g fiber, 16 g total sugar, 97% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 331 mg sodium, 12% calcium, 10% iron
To Store
Freeze pancakes in a single layer on a baking sheet. Transfer to an airtight container and freeze up to 2 months. To serve, reheat in a toaster.
Vegan Coconut Whipped Cream:
For filling, chill a 1, 13- to 14-ounce can coconut cream overnight. Open can and loosen firm cream from edge of can. Pour any separate liquid into a small bowl. Place firm cream into chilled bowl. Add 1/2 cup powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat with a mixer on medium for 1 to 2 minutes until smooth and soft peaks form, adding in 1 to 2 tablespoons coconut liquid, if necessary to soften the mixture.