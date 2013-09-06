Vanilla Spritz
This big-batch vanilla spritz cookie recipe makes about 84 tender cookie bites. Use a cookie press to form shapes, then sprinkle cookies with quick vanilla sugar for a party-perfect platter of treats.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar and baking powder. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg and vanilla bean paste until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour.Advertisement
Pack unchilled dough into a cookie press fitted with a star plate or other plate. Force dough through the cookie press onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Sprinkle cookies with Quick Vanilla Sugar.
Bake about 8 minutes or until edges are firm but not brown. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; cool.
To Store:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
*Tip:
To make Quick Vanilla Sugar, split 1 vanilla bean in half lengthwise with a small sharp knife. Using the tip of the knife, scrape seeds from vanilla bean. Working in batches, in a food processor combine 4 cups sugar and vanilla seeds. Cover and process until combined. Transfer to a sterilized 1-quart jar; secure lid. Use immediately or store in a cool dry place indefinitely.