Vanilla Polka Dots Cookies

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Swedish pearl sugar gives these vanilla sugar cookies a pretty polka dot pattern.

By Recipe by Dorie Greenspan
Vanilla Polka Dots Cookies

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Place pearl sugar in a small bowl.

  • Shape rounded teaspoons of dough into 1 1/4-inch balls (or use a small cookie scoop). Roll in the pearl sugar to coat. Arrange 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets. Gently press each ball of dough with the bottom of a small glass.

  • Bake for 16 to 18 minutes or until golden brown around the edges and on the bottom. Cool on cookie sheets for 5 minutes. Remove and cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts (Vanilla Polka Dots Cookies)

Per Serving:
95 calories; 5 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 13 mg cholesterol; 75 mg sodium. 10 mg potassium; 12 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 149 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 3 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Vanilla Cookie Dough Base

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a very large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed 30 seconds. Add sugar and salt; beat on medium speed 3 minutes or until smooth and creamy. Add egg whites and vanilla; beat until combined. Gradually add flour, beating until combined.

Reviews

