Vanilla Polka Dots Cookies
Swedish pearl sugar gives these vanilla sugar cookies a pretty polka dot pattern.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Place pearl sugar in a small bowl.
Shape rounded teaspoons of dough into 1 1/4-inch balls (or use a small cookie scoop). Roll in the pearl sugar to coat. Arrange 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets. Gently press each ball of dough with the bottom of a small glass.
Bake for 16 to 18 minutes or until golden brown around the edges and on the bottom. Cool on cookie sheets for 5 minutes. Remove and cool on wire racks.
Vanilla Cookie Dough Base
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a very large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed 30 seconds. Add sugar and salt; beat on medium speed 3 minutes or until smooth and creamy. Add egg whites and vanilla; beat until combined. Gradually add flour, beating until combined.