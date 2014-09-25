Vanilla-Jalapeno Syrup

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan stir together the water and sugar. Cook over medium heat until just boiling, stirring until sugar dissolves. Add pepper and vanilla. Simmer, uncovered, for 10 to 15 minutes until syrupy. Remove and cool. Divide among four 4-oz. bottles. Refrigerate up to 1 month.

*Handling Hot Peppers

Because hot chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid contact with chiles as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the chile peppers, wash your hands well with soap and water.

Pomegranate-Rosemary Syrup:

Prepare as above, except use pomegranate juice in place of water. Add 2 rosemary sprigs in place of the jalapeno and vanilla.

Hot Chocolate Martini:

Wet the rim of a cocktail glass and dip in a combination of sugar and unsweetened cocoa powder. In a cocktail shaker half-filled with ice combine 1 slice fresh jalapeño, 1 ounce vodka, 1 ounce clear creme de cacao, and 3/4 ounce Vanilla-Jalapeno Syrup. Cover and shake well. Strain into the prepared glass. Sprinkle with grated chocolate.

Pom Punch:

In an ice-filled goblet combine 2 ounces vodka, 2 ounces club soda, 1 ounce lemon juice, and 3/4 to 1 ounce Pomegranate-Rosemary Syrup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
Reviews

