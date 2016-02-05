DIY Vanilla Coffee Creamer
With this DIY coffee creamer recipe you can skip the store-bought stuff. Stick to our basic vanilla creamer flavor or try the 7 other flavor variations to mix up your morning mug.
Chocolate Coffee Creamer:
Prepare as directed, except add 3 tablespoons chocolate-flavor syrup. Reduce vanilla to 1 teaspoon. Makes about 3 1/2 cups.Nutrition analysis per serving: 55 calories, 1 g protein, 5 g carbohydrate, 4 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 14 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 5 g total sugar, 3% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 13 mg sodium. 3% calcium, 0% iron
Amaretto Coffee Creamer:
Prepare as directed, except add 1 teaspoon almond extract and 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Omit Vanilla. Makes 3 1/4 cups.Nutrition analysis per serving: 57 calories, 1 g protein, 4 g carbohydrate, 4 g total fat (3 g sat. fat), 15 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 4 g total sugar, 3% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 13 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 0% iron
Caramel Coffee Creamer:
Prepare as directed, except add 1/4 cup Homemade Caramel Sauce (recipe, page xxx) or caramel-flavor ice cream topping. Reduce vanilla to 1 teaspoon. Makes 3 1/2 cups.Nutrition analysis per serving: 57 calories, 1 g protein, 5 g carbohydrate, 4 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 14 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 5 g total sugar, 3% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 13 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 0% iron
Spiced Pumpkin Coffee Creamer:
Prepare as directed, except add 3 tablespoons canned pumpkin and 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice. Reduce vanilla to 1 teaspoon. Makes about 3 1/2 cups.Nutrition analysis per serving: 54 calories, 1 g protein, 4 g carbohydrate, 4 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 14 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 4 g total sugar, 6% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 13 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 0% iron
Hazelnut Coffee Creamer:
Prepare as directed, except substitute 2 teaspoons hazelnut extract for the vanilla. Makes 3 1/4 cups.Nutrition analysis per serving: 57 calories, 1 g protein, 4 g carbohydrate, 4 g total fat (3 g sat. fat), 15 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 4 g total sugar, 3% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 13 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 0% iron
Eggnog Coffee Creamer:
Prepare as directed, except add 2 teaspoons rum extract and 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg. Reduce vanilla to 1 teaspoon. Makes 3 1/4 cups.Nutrition analysis per serving: 57 calories, 1 g protein, 4 g carbohydrate, 4 g total fat (3 g sat. fat), 15 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 4 g total sugar, 3% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 13 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 0% iron
French Vanilla Coffee Creamer:
Prepare as directed, except substitute 2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste for the vanilla. Makes 3 1/4 cups.Nutrition analysis per serving: 57 calories, 1 g protein, 4 g carbohydrate, 4 g total fat (3 g sat. fat), 15 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 4 g total sugar, 3% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 13 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 0% iron
*Tip:
If you prefer, you may use nondairy milk, such as soy, coconut, or almond milk.
Make sure you use fresh dairy products when making the creamers.