Valentine's Day Cookie Cutouts Three Ways

Rating: Unrated

One sugar cookie dough recipe using three distinct techniques yields endless sweet ways to say "I love you." Make them as Valentine's Day cookies or any other day of the year you want to spread love.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
about 4 to 5 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium to high 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar and baking powder. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg, vanilla, and, if desired, almond extract until combined. Beat in salt and as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour.

    Advertisement

  • On a lightly floured surface roll out the dough to 1/8- to 1/4-inch thickness. Using 2- to 3-inch cookie cutters, cut dough into desired shapes. (Dip cutters in flour to prevent sticking.) Place cutouts 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Repeat with the remaining dough. Bake 6 to 8 minutes or until edges are firm but not brown. Remove; cool on wire rack.

Patchwork

Prepare dough as directed in Step 1. Divide dough into two or three portions and add food coloring to portions as desired. Roll out each portion as directed. Use small cookie cutters to cut out shapes from each color and replace with cutout shapes of another color. Cut out and bake as directed. If desired, mix 1 teaspoon vodka with 1/2 teaspoon luster dust. Brush cooled cookies with luster dust.

Painted

Prepare dough as directed in Step 1. Roll out dough as directed. Combine a few drops of red or pink food coloring, 1 Tbsp. water and 1 egg white. Using a small pastry brush or clean paint brush, brush dough with swipes of color. Cut out and bake as directed. If desired, mix 1 teaspoon vodka with 1/2 teaspoon luster dust. Finish cooled cookies with a brush of luster dust mixture.

Striped

Prepare cookie dough through Step 1. Divide dough into four equal portions. Using food coloring, dye portions various shades of pink and/or red, leaving one portion of dough plain. Working in batches, roll out dough portions and cut into strips of varying widths. If desired, brush with egg white and sprinkle with colored sugar(s), pressing lightly to adhere. Arrange strips next to each other and push together; lightly roll over with rolling pin to seal. Cut out and bake as directed. If desired, mix 1 teaspoon vodka with 1/2 teaspoon luster dust. Finish cooled cookies with a brush of luster dust mixture.

Scraps

Dough scraps can be mixed together and rolled out to make marbled cookies. Bake as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 19mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 11g; mono fat 2g; sugars 4g; protein 1g; vitamin a 183.1IU; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; folate 17.4mcg; sodium 86mg; potassium 13mg; calcium 5mg; iron 0.4mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 01/23/2021