Valentine's Day Cookie Cutouts Three Ways

Prepare cookie dough through Step 1. Divide dough into four equal portions. Using food coloring, dye portions various shades of pink and/or red, leaving one portion of dough plain. Working in batches, roll out dough portions and cut into strips of varying widths. If desired, brush with egg white and sprinkle with colored sugar(s), pressing lightly to adhere. Arrange strips next to each other and push together; lightly roll over with rolling pin to seal. Cut out and bake as directed. If desired, mix 1 teaspoon vodka with 1/2 teaspoon luster dust. Finish cooled cookies with a brush of luster dust mixture.