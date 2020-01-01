Valentine's Day Cookie Cutouts Three Ways
One sugar cookie dough recipe using three distinct techniques yields endless sweet ways to say "I love you." Make them as Valentine's Day cookies or any other day of the year you want to spread love.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Patchwork
Prepare dough as directed in Step 1. Divide dough into two or three portions and add food coloring to portions as desired. Roll out each portion as directed. Use small cookie cutters to cut out shapes from each color and replace with cutout shapes of another color. Cut out and bake as directed. If desired, mix 1 teaspoon vodka with 1/2 teaspoon luster dust. Brush cooled cookies with luster dust.
Painted
Prepare dough as directed in Step 1. Roll out dough as directed. Combine a few drops of red or pink food coloring, 1 Tbsp. water and 1 egg white. Using a small pastry brush or clean paint brush, brush dough with swipes of color. Cut out and bake as directed. If desired, mix 1 teaspoon vodka with 1/2 teaspoon luster dust. Finish cooled cookies with a brush of luster dust mixture.
Striped
Prepare cookie dough through Step 1. Divide dough into four equal portions. Using food coloring, dye portions various shades of pink and/or red, leaving one portion of dough plain. Working in batches, roll out dough portions and cut into strips of varying widths. If desired, brush with egg white and sprinkle with colored sugar(s), pressing lightly to adhere. Arrange strips next to each other and push together; lightly roll over with rolling pin to seal. Cut out and bake as directed. If desired, mix 1 teaspoon vodka with 1/2 teaspoon luster dust. Finish cooled cookies with a brush of luster dust mixture.
Scraps
Dough scraps can be mixed together and rolled out to make marbled cookies. Bake as directed.