Valentine's Cake

In addition to chocolate, make sure you celebrate Valentine's Day with this stunning layer cake. It's covered with fluffy whipped cream frosting and, if you like, topped with heart-shape sugar cookies. If this cake doesn't satisfy your craving for sweets, nothing will.

By Molly Yeh
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and line the bottom of three 8-inch round cake pans with parchment paper.* Grease paper; set pans aside.

  • In a small bowl whisk together flour and baking powder. In a large bowl beat egg whites and salt with a mixer on medium until soft peaks form. Beat in sugar one tablespoon at a time. Continue beating until stiff peaks form; set aside.

  • In another large bowl combine almond paste and egg yolks; beat on high 2 minutes until pale and fluffy (allow some almond paste chunks to remain intact), scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Mix in vanilla and almond extract. Gently fold whites into yolk mixture; fold in flour mixture. Pour batter into prepared pans. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean.

  • Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes. Remove from pans; remove paper. Let cool completely on racks. Spread 1/2 cup each jam and Whipped Cream Frosting between layers. Frost cake with remaining Whipped Cream Frosting. Decorate and add cut-out heart cookies, as desired. Chill, covered, up to 24 hours. Makes 12 servings.

  • For Whipped Cream Frosting: In a bowl beat 2 cups heavy whipping cream, 2/3 cup powdered sugar, and 1 teaspoon almond extract until stiff peaks form.

Tips

*For a two-layer cake, use 9-inch round cake pans; reduce jam to 1/2 cup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
479 calories; 24 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 185 mg cholesterol; 229 mg sodium. 179 mg potassium; 54 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 42 g sugar; 8 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 791 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 50 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 120 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

