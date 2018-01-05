Valentine Lollipops
Sweet! Learn how to make your own heart-shaped lollipops to show your Valentine how much you care. Decorate your Valentine suckers with your favorite candies for a personalized touch.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Prepare and cool the candies; wrap with plastic wrap and store at room temperature up to 2 days.
These lollipops are not intended for children under age 3. To prevent choking, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says children under 3 shouldn't handle anything smaller than 2-1/4 x 1-1/4 x 1-1/4 inches.
Regular foil will work, but peel it carefully from the cooled lollipop, as it may leave small pieces of foil on the lollipop. Use a small sharp knife to remove any pieces of foil that remain.
175 calories; fat 1g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 41g; sugars 27g; sodium 16mg; potassium 2mg; calcium 1mg; iron 0.1mg.