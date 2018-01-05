Valentine Lollipops

Sweet! Learn how to make your own heart-shaped lollipops to show your Valentine how much you care. Decorate your Valentine suckers with your favorite candies for a personalized touch.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
bake:
10 mins
cool:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Yield:
1 lollipop
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. For each pop, place a cookie cutter on top of a pop stick on a 5-inch piece of nonstick foil; position the stick where you want it to be in the lollipop. Carefully bring foil around the outside of the cutter and around the pop stick, folding foil to the shape of the cutter (do not fold foil down inside the cutter). Transfer to a small baking sheet. Remove cutter.

  • Place the candies in the mold. Bake for 10 minutes or until candy is completely melted. Immediately sprinkle with desired decorative candies. Let cool completely and carefully remove foil.

Tips

Prepare and cool the candies; wrap with plastic wrap and store at room temperature up to 2 days.

Tips

These lollipops are not intended for children under age 3. To prevent choking, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says children under 3 shouldn't handle anything smaller than 2-1/4 x 1-1/4 x 1-1/4 inches.

*

Regular foil will work, but peel it carefully from the cooled lollipop, as it may leave small pieces of foil on the lollipop. Use a small sharp knife to remove any pieces of foil that remain.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; fat 1g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 41g; sugars 27g; sodium 16mg; potassium 2mg; calcium 1mg; iron 0.1mg.
