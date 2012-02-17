Two-Way Nutty Granola Cereal

Rating: 3.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 5 Ratings

Double your breakfast options with a cereal that does double duty, as a dry cereal eaten with milk or yogurt, or warmed with water for a hot bowl of comfort.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
bake:
30 mins at 325°
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Coat a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with cooking spray; set aside. In a large bowl stir together oats, wheat flakes, nuts, and barley. In a small saucepan combine apple cider, brown sugar, salt, and cinnamon. Cook and stir just until boiling. Pour cider mixture over oat mixture; gently toss to coat. Spread mixture evenly in the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until oats are light brown, stirring twice. Spread mixture on a large sheet of foil; cool.

  • If desired, serve with yogurt, milk, and/or fresh fruit. Store in an airtight container.

Warm Granola Cereal:

For each serving, in a small saucepan bring 1/2 cup water to boiling. Stir in 1/2 cup of the dry cereal mixture. Return to boiling; cook and stir for 1 minute. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand for 3 to 5 minutes or until oats and barley are tender and cereal reaches desired consistency. If desired, serve with honey, brown sugar, fresh fruit, and/or milk.Per Serving: NEED

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 181mg; potassium 222mg; carbohydrates 41g; fiber 6g; sugar 7g; protein 8g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 97IU; vitamin c 10mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 4mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 85mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 212mg; iron 5mg.
Reviews

