Two-Potato Frittata
Garlic and red pepper semisoft cheese lends a tender, rich texture to this sweet potato and yukon gold potato frittata.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
344 calories; fat 25g; cholesterol 424mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 17g; mono fat 9g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 4g; protein 15g; vitamin a 64.6IU; vitamin c 8.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 60.5mcg; vitamin b12 1.3mcg; sodium 566mg; potassium 437mg; calcium 70.7mg; iron 2.5mg.