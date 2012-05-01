Two-Potato Frittata

Garlic and red pepper semisoft cheese lends a tender, rich texture to this sweet potato and yukon gold potato frittata.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Andy Lyons

prep:
7 mins
bake:
21 mins
total:
28 mins
Servings:
4
  • Preheat oven to 450°F. In a 13x9x2-inch pan combine potatoes and red onion. Toss with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Roast, uncovered, for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium bowl whisk together eggs, cheese, and a pinch of salt until combined. Reduce oven temperature to 400°F. Pour egg mixture over vegetables; return to oven. Bake for 7 to 9 minutes or until eggs are set.

  • Invert frittata onto a large cutting board; cut in wedges. Flip wedges top side up and place on plates. If desired, top with oregano.

Per Serving:
344 calories; fat 25g; cholesterol 424mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 17g; mono fat 9g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 4g; protein 15g; vitamin a 64.6IU; vitamin c 8.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 60.5mcg; vitamin b12 1.3mcg; sodium 566mg; potassium 437mg; calcium 70.7mg; iron 2.5mg.
