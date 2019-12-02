Two-Ingredient Peanut Butter Fudge
There's no need to go through the complicated candy-making process to enjoy homemade fudge anymore! This fudge recipe uses just a can of peanut butter and a can of frosting to make a fudge-like treat in a snap.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
2-Ingredient Chocolate-Almond Fudge
Prepare as above, except use almond butter and chocolate frosting.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
72 calories; total fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterolmg; sodium 43mg; potassium 42mg; carbohydrates 6g; fiberg; sugar 5g; protein 2g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin aIU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 7mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 4mg; ironmg.