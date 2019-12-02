Two-Ingredient Peanut Butter Fudge

There's no need to go through the complicated candy-making process to enjoy homemade fudge anymore! This fudge recipe uses just a can of peanut butter and a can of frosting to make a fudge-like treat in a snap.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line an 8x8-inch baking pan with foil, allowing foil to extend over edges of pan. Coat foil with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium microwave-safe bowl place peanut butter and frosting. Microwave on 100% power (high) for 45 to 60 seconds or until softened, stirring once. Stir until smooth. Spoon into prepared pan. Cover and chill at least 30 minutes or up to 24 hours. Use foil to lift uncut fudge from pan. Cut into 1-inch pieces. To store, place in an airtight container. Chill up to 2 weeks or freeze up to 2 months.

2-Ingredient Chocolate-Almond Fudge

Prepare as above, except use almond butter and chocolate frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
72 calories; total fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterolmg; sodium 43mg; potassium 42mg; carbohydrates 6g; fiberg; sugar 5g; protein 2g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin aIU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 7mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 4mg; ironmg.

Reviews

