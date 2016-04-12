Two-Ingredient Chocolate Shell

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings

Put down the bottled ice cream topping and stir together a homemade chocolate shell in less than 10 minutes. Melting chocolate chips with a dollop of coconut oil makes the best chocolate shells for your ice cream.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chocolate and coconut oil in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Cook on 50% power (medium) for 1 minute; stir. Continue to cook at 30 second intervals, stirring after each, until almost melted. Remove and stir until completely melted. Pour over ice cream in dishes. Allow to harden 30 to 60 seconds.

  • Store remaining mixture in a glass jar at room temperature up to 1 week. If mixture hardens, uncover and reheat in the microwave on 50% power (medium) about 40 seconds or until just softened but not warm; stir.

Tips

This recipe also works well with butterscotch pieces, white baking pieces, peanut butter pieces, cinnamon pieces, or cherry pieces.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; 7 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 2 mg sodium. 54 mg potassium; 9 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 2 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 5 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

