Twice-Toasted Farro and Mushroom Dressing
Dressing is a carbohydrate cornerstone of the traditional Thanksgiving meal. Did you know it's only called stuffing if it's cooked inside the turkey? Share that trivia as you pass the dressing recipe around the table this year.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Farro and bread cubes can be prepped a day ahead. Cover and chill farro. Cover bread and store at room temperature.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
413 calories; total fat 19g; saturated fat 9g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 71mg; sodium 705mg; potassium 395mg; carbohydrates 47g; fiber 5g; sugar 4g; protein 13g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 642IU; vitamin c 3mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 5mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 87mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 80mg; iron 4mg.