Twice-Toasted Farro and Mushroom Dressing

Dressing is a carbohydrate cornerstone of the traditional Thanksgiving meal. Did you know it's only called stuffing if it's cooked inside the turkey? Share that trivia as you pass the dressing recipe around the table this year.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. In a 3- to 4-qt. saucepan bring 3 cups lightly salted water to boiling. Meanwhile, in a large skillet toast farro over medium-high 5 minutes or until toasted and fragrant, stirring frequently. Carefully add farro to boiling water (mixture will bubble). Reduce heat to medium. Cover and simmer 18 to 20 minutes or until just tender but still has a little bite. Drain well; spread on a sheet pan to cool.*

  • Meanwhile, spread bread in a shallow baking pan. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown, stirring once. Let cool. Transfer to an extra-large bowl.*

  • In a large skillet cook bacon over medium until crisp. Transfer bacon to paper towels to drain, reserving 1/4 cup drippings in skillet. Let cool; crumble bacon. Add butter to skillet with drippings; stir until melted. Remove from heat. Add mushrooms, leek, celery, and garlic to baking pan used to toast bread. Drizzle with 3 Tbsp. butter mixture; toss to coat. Roast 20 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring once.

  • Return skillet to medium-high and add cooked farro. Cook and stir 5 to 6 minutes or until farro browns a bit more. Remove from heat. Stir in celery leaves (if using), sage, thyme, salt, and crushed red pepper.

  • Grease a 3-qt. baking dish. Add farro, mushroom mixture, bacon, and the remaining butter mixture to bread in bowl; toss to combine. In a medium bowl lightly beat eggs; stir in 2 cups of the stock. Pour over bread mixture; stir gently. Add enough remaining stock until mixture is moistened but not mushy. Spread in prepared baking dish. Cover with foil.

  • Bake 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake 20 minutes more or until top is golden brown and internal temperature is 165°F. (To bake alongside the turkey at 325°F, increase covered and uncovered bake times to 30 minutes each. If dressing was prepped and chilled, bake covered 40 minutes; bake uncovered 30 minutes.) If desired, top with additional sage and/or celery leaves. Serves 10.

Tips

Farro and bread cubes can be prepped a day ahead. Cover and chill farro. Cover bread and store at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; total fat 19g; saturated fat 9g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 71mg; sodium 705mg; potassium 395mg; carbohydrates 47g; fiber 5g; sugar 4g; protein 13g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 642IU; vitamin c 3mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 5mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 87mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 80mg; iron 4mg.

Reviews

