Twice-Baked Pesto Mashed Potatoes

Go green (basil pesto) or red (sun-dried tomato pesto) to make this next-level twice-baked mashed potatoes recipe. Pesto mashed potatoes are stuffed inside a baked potato shell for a starchy side dish you'll crave again and again.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Scrub potatoes thoroughly with a brush; pat dry. Prick potatoes with a fork. Bake for 1 to 1 1/4 hours or until tender. Remove from oven; let stand for 10 minutes. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise. Scoop out potato pulp, leaving 1/4-inch shells; place pulp in a medium bowl. Reduce oven temperature to 350° F.

  • Mash potato pulp with a potato masher or an electric mixer on low speed. Add pesto, 1/4 cup of the cheese, and the milk; beat until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Spoon the mashed potato mixture into the potato shells. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup cheese.

  • Place filled potato shells in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with pine nuts. Bake about 10 minutes more or until nuts are toasted.

Variations:

Want extra protein? Mash a cup of cannellini beans (white kidney beans) with the potatoes. No Pecorino-Romano? Try Parmesan.

To Make Ahead

Prepare as directed through Step 2. Transfer potatoes to an airtight container; cover. Chill for up to 24 hours. Preheat oven to 350°F. Continue as directed, except bake potatoes for 30 minutes before adding pine nuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; 12 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 13 mg cholesterol; 377 mg sodium. 752 mg potassium; 33 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 8 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 389 IU vitamin a; 11 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 28 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 141 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

