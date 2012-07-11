Twice-Baked Pesto Mashed Potatoes
Go green (basil pesto) or red (sun-dried tomato pesto) to make this next-level twice-baked mashed potatoes recipe. Pesto mashed potatoes are stuffed inside a baked potato shell for a starchy side dish you'll crave again and again.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Scrub potatoes thoroughly with a brush; pat dry. Prick potatoes with a fork. Bake for 1 to 1 1/4 hours or until tender. Remove from oven; let stand for 10 minutes. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise. Scoop out potato pulp, leaving 1/4-inch shells; place pulp in a medium bowl. Reduce oven temperature to 350° F.Advertisement
Mash potato pulp with a potato masher or an electric mixer on low speed. Add pesto, 1/4 cup of the cheese, and the milk; beat until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Spoon the mashed potato mixture into the potato shells. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup cheese.
Place filled potato shells in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with pine nuts. Bake about 10 minutes more or until nuts are toasted.
Variations:
Want extra protein? Mash a cup of cannellini beans (white kidney beans) with the potatoes. No Pecorino-Romano? Try Parmesan.
To Make Ahead
Prepare as directed through Step 2. Transfer potatoes to an airtight container; cover. Chill for up to 24 hours. Preheat oven to 350°F. Continue as directed, except bake potatoes for 30 minutes before adding pine nuts.