Tutto (Everything) Pizza

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a dough hook or in a food processor, combine white whole wheat flour, bread flour, yeast, the sugar (if using), and salt. With the mixer on low speed or the food processor running, add the 2 tablespoons olive oil and the honey (if using); add 1-1/4 cups of the warm water. Mix or process until all of the ingredients are combined, adding more of the warm water as needed. If using a mixer, increase the speed to medium and continue to knead about 2 minutes or until a soft dough forms. If using a food processor, continue to process until dough forms a wet ball.