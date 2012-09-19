Tutto (Everything) Pizza
Ingredients
Directions
Place a baking stone in the oven and preheat the oven to 500°F. If you don't have a baking stone, use an inverted baking sheet placed on an oven rack.
In a large skillet cook Italian sausage just until brown, using a wooden spoon to break up meat as it cooks. Drain off fat.
Coat a large piece of heavy-duty foil with cooking spray; sprinkle with cornmeal. Place pizza crust on the foil.
Spoon Fresh Tomato Marinara onto pizza crust; spread evenly almost to the edge. Top with cooked Italian sausage, pepperoni, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, and olives. Sprinkle with cheese.
Using a baking sheet or a pizza paddle, transfer the pizza with foil onto the heated pizza stone or inverted baking sheet. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheese is bubbly and golden brown.
Whole Wheat Pizza Dough
Ingredients
Directions
Brush a large bowl with olive oil; set aside.
In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a dough hook or in a food processor, combine white whole wheat flour, bread flour, yeast, the sugar (if using), and salt. With the mixer on low speed or the food processor running, add the 2 tablespoons olive oil and the honey (if using); add 1-1/4 cups of the warm water. Mix or process until all of the ingredients are combined, adding more of the warm water as needed. If using a mixer, increase the speed to medium and continue to knead about 2 minutes or until a soft dough forms. If using a food processor, continue to process until dough forms a wet ball.
Place dough in the prepared bowl; turn once to coat dough surface. Cover with plastic wrap, making sure dough does not touch plastic wrap. Let stand at room temperature (70°F to 72°F) for 30 minutes. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours or up to 3 days. (Dough will continue to rise in bowl until nearly doubled, then will go dormant from the cold.)
Two hours before assembling the pizzas, remove chilled dough from refrigerator. Lightly coat a baking sheet with cooking spray or olive oil. Cut dough into two portions. Form each portion into a smooth round ball*. Place each ball of dough on the prepared baking sheet. Lightly coat with cooking spray or olive oil. Lightly cover with plastic wrap. Let dough stand to come to room temperature.
On a lightly floured surface, use your lightly floured hands to stretch each ball of dough to a circle 10 to 12 inches in diameter (1/4 to 1/2-inch thick). Sprinkle a baking peel or inverted baking sheet with cornmeal; place dough circle on peel or baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough portion.
Add desired toppings. Bake according to recipe directions.
At this point, the dough portions can be placed in a storage container that has been lightly coated with nonstick cooking spray or brushed with olive oil. Cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Or place each dough portion in a freezer bag that has been lightly coated with nonstick cooking spray or brushed with olive oil. Seal, label, and freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator before using.
All-Purpose Pizza Sauce
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl whisk together all ingredients except the salt and water. Taste sauce and whisk in 1/4 cup water and enough salt to taste. If necessary, add more water to thin. Peter Reinhart says, "If the sauce is thick at this stage, it will be pasty on the pizza. It should easily spread over the dough.") Taste again and adjust the salt, if needed.
For an 8- to 10-inch pizza, use 1/4 cup of the sauce. For bolder flavor, add the variations to the basic sauce.
Spicy Puttanesca Sauce:
Add 1/2 cup chopped pitted kalamata or ripe olives, 1 tablespoons capers and 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper.Nutrition Analysis: 31 calories, 1 g protein, 6 g carb., 1 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 2 g fiber, 10% Vitamin A, 10% Vitamin C, 220 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 5% iron
Tomato Basil-Pesto Sauce:
Whisk in 1/2 cup Pesto alla Genovese (see recipe) into the pasta sauce. Taste and add more if desired.Nutrition Analysis: 89 calories, 2 g protein, 6 g carb., 7 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 1 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 12% Vitamin A, 11% Vitamin C, 165 mg sodium, 5% calcium, 7% iron
Garlic-Robusto Sauce:
Add 2 to 3 tablespoon of garlic oil (see Caramelized garlic recipe) and 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper. Nutrition Analysis: 42 calories, 1 g protein, 5 g carb., 3 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 1 g fiber, 10% Vitamin A, 10% Vitamin C, 136 mg sodium, 2% calcium, 5% iron
Fresh Tomato Marinara Sauce
Ingredients
Directions
In a large saucepan cook pancetta (if using), onion, and garlic in hot oil over medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until pancetta starts to brown and onion is tender, stirring occasionally.
Stir in tomatoes, wine, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 20 to 25 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Stir in basil.
Tips
Place sauce in an airtight container. Seal and chill in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.