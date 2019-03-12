Turnip Noodle Bowls with Salmon and Curry Sauce

Zucchini isn't the only veggie great for turning into noodles. As this Paleo recipe proves, turnip noodles can be just as tasty, especially when you add salmon and a yummy carrot-ginger curry sauce to your bowl.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a very large skillet heat 2 Tbsp. of the oil over medium-high. Add leeks and cook 3 to 5 minutes or until browned and crisp, watching closely. Drain on paper towels.

  • Add asparagus and celery to skillet. Cook 4 to 5 minutes or until tender. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Remove from skillet; keep warm.

  • Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Season salmon with salt and pepper. Heat the remaining 1 Tbsp. oil in skillet. Add salmon and cook 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness or just until fish flakes, turning once. Remove from skillet; keep warm.

  • Add turnip noodles to skillet. Cook 4 to 5 minutes or until tender, stirring gently occasionally. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

  • Divide turnip noodles, salmon, asparagus, and Carrot-Ginger Curry Sauce among 4 serving bowls. Garnish with frizzled leeks and cilantro leaves. Serve with lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts (Turnip Noodle Bowls with Salmon and Curry Sauce)

Per Serving:
465 calories; 30 g total fat; 13 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 62 mg cholesterol; 859 mg sodium. 1142 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 26 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 13471 IU vitamin a; 30 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 11 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 73 mcg folate; 3 mcg vitamin b12; 111 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Carrot-Ginger Curry Sauce

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4-qt. heavy pot bring the water to boiling. Add carrots. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 5 to 7 minutes or until carrots are tender; drain.

  • In the same pot combine cooked carrots and the remaining ingredients. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes. Cool slightly.

  • Transfer carrot mixture to a food processor or blender. Cover and pulse until smooth.

  • To store, transfer sauce to an airtight container; cover and refrigerate up to 1 week or freeze up to 1 month. Thaw overnight in refrigerator before using frozen sauce. Heat through before serving.

Nutrition Facts (Carrot-Ginger Curry Sauce)

Per Serving:
57 calories; 4 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 154 mg sodium. 116 mg potassium; 4 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 4263 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 5 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 16 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

