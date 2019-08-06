Turmeric, Ginger and Honey Affogato
Leave it to author Nik Sharma to create an affogato recipe that infuses ground turmeric and fresh ginger. The flavors are unlike any other you've sipped.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
249 calories; 12 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 38 mg cholesterol; 239 mg sodium. 219 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 30 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 431 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 7 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 147 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;