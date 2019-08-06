Turmeric, Ginger and Honey Affogato

Leave it to author Nik Sharma to create an affogato recipe that infuses ground turmeric and fresh ginger. The flavors are unlike any other you've sipped.

By Nik Sharma
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a Dutch oven or large saucepan combine milk, half-and-half, sugar, honey, turmeric, and salt. Cook and stir constantly over medium-high until milk starts to boil vigorously. In a small bowl whisk together cornstarch and 2 Tbsp. water. Whisk into milk mixture. (Reduce heat to medium if milk bubbles up too fast). Let boil 4 minutes, stirring constantly, or until mixture resembles custard and coats the back of a spoon.

  • Strain hot mixture through a sieve if necessary. In a large bowl whisk hot mixture into cream cheese; chill.

  • Using a garlic press or a piece of cheesecloth, squeeze and collect juice from grated ginger. Stir juice into ice cream base. Pour mixture into ice cream maker. Churn according to manufacturer's instructions. Transfer to a container. Freeze at least 4 hours.

  • To serve, scoop ice cream into dishes or mugs. Top with hot coffee. Serves 8.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; 12 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 38 mg cholesterol; 239 mg sodium. 219 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 30 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 431 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 7 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 147 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

