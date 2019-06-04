Turmeric and Chile Hash Browns

In a large skillet heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil over medium. Add mustard seeds (if using) and turmeric; cook 10 seconds. Add onion, ginger, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until onions are beginning to soften and spices are fragrant but not burnt. Add potatoes, spreading in an even layer. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook 15 minutes or until potatoes are browned on bottom. Stir in half the chilies while turning potatoes. Cook 10 minutes more, without stirring, or until potatoes are browned on bottom.