Turmeric and Chile Hash Browns
Whether you use this hash recipe for breakfast or a breakfast-for-dinner idea, the turmeric, ginger, mustard seeds, and ample cilantro will wake up your taste buds.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Bring a pot of salted water to boiling*. Add potatoes; reduce heat. Simmer 5 minutes or until just tender but still firm when pierced with a fork. Drain well.Advertisement
-
In a large skillet heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil over medium. Add mustard seeds (if using) and turmeric; cook 10 seconds. Add onion, ginger, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until onions are beginning to soften and spices are fragrant but not burnt. Add potatoes, spreading in an even layer. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook 15 minutes or until potatoes are browned on bottom. Stir in half the chilies while turning potatoes. Cook 10 minutes more, without stirring, or until potatoes are browned on bottom.
-
Meanwhile, cook eggs to your liking such as fried, poached, or soft-boiled.
-
Divide potato mixture among four plates; top each with an egg, cilantro, and remaining chilies. Serves 4.
*
Or place cubed potatoes in a medium bowl and pour over enough boiling water to cover. Let stand 5 minutes. Drain well and continue as directed in step 2.