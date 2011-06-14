Spice-Rubbed Turkey with Cranberry Barbecue Sauce

Rating: 3 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 5 Ratings

For a more crusty, blackened-spice look, rub the spice mixture on the outside of the turkey breast.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat a large shallow roasting pan and roasting rack with cooking spray. In a small bowl combine brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, salt, cumin, chili powder, and 3/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Place turkey, bone side down, on rack in prepared pan. Set aside.

  • Starting at the breast bone of turkey portions, use your fingers to loosen the skin from the meat; leave skin attached at the top. Spread spice mixture evenly under skin over the breast meat. Insert a meat thermometer into thickest part of the breast. (The thermometer should not touch bone.)

  • Roast turkey, uncovered, on the lower rack of the oven for 20 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees F; roast for 60 to 90 minutes longer or until juices run clear and turkey is no longer pink (170 degrees F), occasionally spooning pan juices over turkey. Transfer turkey to a cutting board. Let stand, covered with foil, for 10 to 15 minutes before slicing.

  • Meanwhile, for barbecue sauce, in a medium saucepan cook onion in hot oil over medium heat about 5 minutes or until tender. Add cranberry sauce, chili sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 5 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally. Serve with the turkey. Makes 10 servings.

Tips

Favorite Low-Fat Menu

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; 7 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 167 mg cholesterol; 707 mg sodium. 573 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 20 g sugar; 57 g protein; 0 RE vitamin a; 292 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 12 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

