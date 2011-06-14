Smoked Turkey Panini
Try this delicious sandwich that features spinach, turkey, and walnut on delicious bruschetta and is toasted to perfection.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
448 calories; 23 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 9 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 43 mg cholesterol; 1522 mg sodium. 153 mg potassium; 35 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 26 g protein; 875 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 141 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;