Smoked Turkey Panini

Rating: 4.67 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 6 Ratings

Try this delicious sandwich that features spinach, turkey, and walnut on delicious bruschetta and is toasted to perfection.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat large skillet over medium heat. Add walnuts; cook and stir 2 minutes to toast. Remove from skillet; set aside.

  • To assemble sandwiches, spread 4 bread slices with bruschetta topper and 4 slices with mayonnaise. On bruschetta slices layer walnuts, turkey, and spinach; top with mayo slices. Lightly brush sandwiches with olive oil.

  • Place sandwiches in hot skillet; weight with additional skillet (add food cans for more weight). Grill 2 minutes; turn. Replace weight; cook 2 minutes more or until golden and hot. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
448 calories; 23 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 9 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 43 mg cholesterol; 1522 mg sodium. 153 mg potassium; 35 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 26 g protein; 875 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 141 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

