Roasted Willie Bird Turkey Breast

Make an incision in the skin of the turkey at the hip, where the leg attaches to the body. Separate the bone away from the backbone by pushing the leg back to dislocate it from the hip. Run the knife through the joint disconnecting it from the body. Make a cut to remove the backbone leaving only the "shell" of the turkey intact. Reserve backbone. Remove wings and reserve. Add the turkey" shell" to the brine. Cover and refrigerate for 2 days, turning occasionally. Chill gizzard and heart separately to reserve for Pan Gravy. Reserve legs for the Braised Turkey Leg Recipe.