Roast Turkey, 8- 10-Pound
Thanksgiving is synonymous with turkey, and this low-fat recipe with less than five ingredients couldn't be simpler. If you've already determined a 10-pound turkey is about the size you need, the next step is determining how long to cook a 10-pound turkey. Follow below to know how long to cook covered and uncovered. Don't forget to let it stand before carving.
Ingredients
Directions
Pat turkey dry on the inside and out with paper towels. If desired, season body cavity with salt. Spoon stuffing (if using) loosely into neck and body cavities. Skewer neck skin of turkey to back.
Tuck the ends of the drumsticks under the band of skin across the tail. If there is no band of skin, tie the drumsticks securely to the tail. Twist wing tips under the back.
Place turkey, breast side up, on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Brush with oil. If desired, insert a meat thermometer into the center of an inside thigh muscle. The thermometer should not touch bone. Cover turkey loosely with foil.
Roast in a 325°F oven for 2-1/4 hours. Remove foil; cut band of skin or string between drumsticks so thighs cook evenly. Continue roasting for 30 to 45 minutes more (1 to 1-1/4 hours if stuffed), or until the thermometer registers 180°F; and the center of the stuffing (if using) is 165°F. (The juices should run clear and drumsticks should move easily in their sockets.)
Remove turkey from oven. Cover with foil; let stand for 15 to 20 minutes before carving. Transfer turkey to a cutting board. Carve turkey. Makes 12 to 14 servings.