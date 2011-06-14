Roast Turkey, 8- 10-Pound

Thanksgiving is synonymous with turkey, and this low-fat recipe with less than five ingredients couldn't be simpler. If you've already determined a 10-pound turkey is about the size you need, the next step is determining how long to cook a 10-pound turkey. Follow below to know how long to cook covered and uncovered. Don't forget to let it stand before carving.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pat turkey dry on the inside and out with paper towels. If desired, season body cavity with salt. Spoon stuffing (if using) loosely into neck and body cavities. Skewer neck skin of turkey to back.

  • Tuck the ends of the drumsticks under the band of skin across the tail. If there is no band of skin, tie the drumsticks securely to the tail. Twist wing tips under the back.

  • Place turkey, breast side up, on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Brush with oil. If desired, insert a meat thermometer into the center of an inside thigh muscle. The thermometer should not touch bone. Cover turkey loosely with foil.

  • Roast in a 325°F oven for 2-1/4 hours. Remove foil; cut band of skin or string between drumsticks so thighs cook evenly. Continue roasting for 30 to 45 minutes more (1 to 1-1/4 hours if stuffed), or until the thermometer registers 180°F; and the center of the stuffing (if using) is 165°F. (The juices should run clear and drumsticks should move easily in their sockets.)

  • Remove turkey from oven. Cover with foil; let stand for 15 to 20 minutes before carving. Transfer turkey to a cutting board. Carve turkey. Makes 12 to 14 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; 12 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 101 mg cholesterol; 83 mg sodium. 344 mg potassium; 0 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 35 g protein; 0 RE vitamin a; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

Emile-mail
Rating: 3 stars
11/10/2018
Yes a basic recipe for a 8 to 10 lb. turkey, however step number (4) directs chef to "roast turkey 2-1/4 hours" remove tinfoil - untie legs & cook an additional "30 - 45 minutes" uncovered? ... that comes to (2) hours and 45 minutes to (3) hours?, ..very misleading considering the original recipe listing stating (2.25) two & one quarter hours total cooking time after the 15 minute preparation, maybe it's me or a typo, though I find it confusing, using a thermometer is the best way to reach your desired goal for doneness of any bird ¿¿
beejhahn
Rating: Unrated
11/23/2017
This recipe was perfect for a non experienced turkey maker like me. This was the third time I did a turkey for Thanksgiving and this recipe was a winner. Perfect
chris jodrie
Rating: Unrated
02/23/2013
i could have read the package for that info
