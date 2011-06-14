Roast Turkey, 8- 10-Pound

Rating: 3 stars

Yes a basic recipe for a 8 to 10 lb. turkey, however step number (4) directs chef to "roast turkey 2-1/4 hours" remove tinfoil - untie legs & cook an additional "30 - 45 minutes" uncovered? ... that comes to (2) hours and 45 minutes to (3) hours?, ..very misleading considering the original recipe listing stating (2.25) two & one quarter hours total cooking time after the 15 minute preparation, maybe it's me or a typo, though I find it confusing, using a thermometer is the best way to reach your desired goal for doneness of any bird ¿¿