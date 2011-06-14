Our Classic Roast Turkey

Gremolata Turkey with Orange Glaze:

For gremolata, in a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley, 1 tablespoon minced garlic, 1 teaspoon finely shredded lemon peel, 1 teaspoon vegetable oil, and a dash each of salt and ground black pepper. Prepare turkey as directed up to placing it in the roasting pan and stopping before brushing the skin with oil. Starting at the tail end of the turkey, loosen the skin on both breasts by sliding your fingers under the skin, being careful not to tear it. Slide your hand as far as you can toward the other end of the turkey, separating the skin from the meat. Rub the gremolata under the skin and over the entire breast. Brush the entire turkey with oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast as directed. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine 3 tablespoons orange juice concentrate, 2 tablespoons honey, 2 tablespoons melted butter, and 2 teaspoons chopped finely chopped fresh parsley. Baste the turkey several times during the last 15 minutes of roasting with the orange juice concentrate mixture.