Moroccan Meatloaf
Ground turkey, raisins, onions, couscous and exotic spices take this meatloaf where no meatloaf has ever gone before -- and deliciously! Enjoy any leftover chutney on beef or turkey sandwiches the next day.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. In a large mixing bowl combine 1 cup of the raisins, half of the onion, the couscous, salt, curry powder, and 1/2 teaspoon of the cinnamon. Pour 3/4 cup boiling water over mixture; cover. Let stand for 2 minutes. Add turkey and egg; mix well. Pat mixture into a foil-lined greased 8x8x2-inch baking pan. Bake in the top third of oven for about 20 minutes or until cooked through (165°F).
Meanwhile for chutney, in a saucepan combine the remaining 1/2 cup raisins, remaining half of onion, remaining cinnamon, the tomatoes, and 1/4 cup water. Cook, covered, over medium-high heat until tomatoes pop. Lift meat loaf from pan with foil. Cut into slices and serve with tomato chutney.