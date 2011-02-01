Moroccan Meatloaf

Preheat oven to 425°F. In a large mixing bowl combine 1 cup of the raisins, half of the onion, the couscous, salt, curry powder, and 1/2 teaspoon of the cinnamon. Pour 3/4 cup boiling water over mixture; cover. Let stand for 2 minutes. Add turkey and egg; mix well. Pat mixture into a foil-lined greased 8x8x2-inch baking pan. Bake in the top third of oven for about 20 minutes or until cooked through (165°F).