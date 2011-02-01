Moroccan Meatloaf

Rating: 4.11 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 9 Ratings

Ground turkey, raisins, onions, couscous and exotic spices take this meatloaf where no meatloaf has ever gone before -- and deliciously! Enjoy any leftover chutney on beef or turkey sandwiches the next day.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. In a large mixing bowl combine 1 cup of the raisins, half of the onion, the couscous, salt, curry powder, and 1/2 teaspoon of the cinnamon. Pour 3/4 cup boiling water over mixture; cover. Let stand for 2 minutes. Add turkey and egg; mix well. Pat mixture into a foil-lined greased 8x8x2-inch baking pan. Bake in the top third of oven for about 20 minutes or until cooked through (165°F).

  • Meanwhile for chutney, in a saucepan combine the remaining 1/2 cup raisins, remaining half of onion, remaining cinnamon, the tomatoes, and 1/4 cup water. Cook, covered, over medium-high heat until tomatoes pop. Lift meat loaf from pan with foil. Cut into slices and serve with tomato chutney.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
487 calories; 11 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 142 mg cholesterol; 721 mg sodium. 1031 mg potassium; 73 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 40 g sugar; 27 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 826 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 81 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

