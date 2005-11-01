Maple-Tarragon Glazed Turkey with Orange Gravy

Plating a Carved Turkey:

Remove the whole legs first by pulling them away from the body of the turkey; cut loose the joints that hold the thighs to the body. Place on a cutting board and cut the drumsticks from the thighs at the joints. Place drumsticks on a serving platter. Hold one thigh firmly with a meat fork and cut slices away from the bone. Repeat with remaining thigh. Arrange slices on the platter. Hold the turkey firmly with the meat fork and carve each breast lobe away from the rib cage. Slice each lobe and arrange on platter. Cut wings away from the body, cutting at the joints, and arrange with the rest of the turkey on the platter.