Maple-Tarragon Glazed Turkey with Orange Gravy
Fresh tarragon and fruit season the glazed turkey in this recipe, which is nice for Thanksgiving or any time.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Rinse turkey; dry with paper towels. Place fresh tarragon sprigs in body cavity (if using dry tarragon, rub in cavity). Pull neck skin to back; fasten with skewer. Tuck ends of drumsticks under band of skin across tail. If there is no band of skin, tie drumsticks to tail. Twist wing tips under back.
Place turkey, breast side up, on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Brush with butter. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Insert oven-going meat thermometer into center of an inside thigh muscle (don't let thermometer touch bone). Loosely cover turkey with foil.
Roast turkey until internal temperature registers 160 degrees F. (2 to 2-1/2 hours). Prepare Maple-Tarragon Glaze.
When thermometer registers 160 degrees F., remove foil and cut band of skin or string between drumsticks so thighs cook evenly. Add quartered oranges to roasting pan; brush orange wedges and turkey with half the glaze. Roast for 30 minutes more.
Add grapes to roasting pan; brush fruit and turkey with remaining glaze. Roast about 15 minutes more or until thermometer registers 180 degrees F. (The juices should run clear and drumsticks should move easily in their sockets.)
Remove turkey from oven; reserve drippings. Transfer turkey to a serving platter. Cover turkey with foil; let stand for 15 to 20 minutes before carving. Prepare Orange Gravy. Arrange on a platter with roasted oranges and grapes and remaining fresh tarragon. Serve with Orange Gravy. Makes ten 6-ounce servings plus a pound or two of leftovers.
Plating a Carved Turkey:
Remove the whole legs first by pulling them away from the body of the turkey; cut loose the joints that hold the thighs to the body. Place on a cutting board and cut the drumsticks from the thighs at the joints. Place drumsticks on a serving platter. Hold one thigh firmly with a meat fork and cut slices away from the bone. Repeat with remaining thigh. Arrange slices on the platter. Hold the turkey firmly with the meat fork and carve each breast lobe away from the rib cage. Slice each lobe and arrange on platter. Cut wings away from the body, cutting at the joints, and arrange with the rest of the turkey on the platter.
Nutrition Facts (Maple-Tarragon Glazed Turkey with Orange Gravy)
Maple-Tarragon Glaze
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium saucepan combine fresh tarragon or dried tarragon, orange peel, orange juice, maple syrup, tarragon vinegar, dry mustard, salt, and pepper. Bring to boiling, stirring frequently (watch carefully as mixture will bubble up); reduce heat. Boil gently, uncovered, for 30 to 35 minutes or until mixture reaches a glazing consistency, stirring occasionally. (You should have about 1 cup).
Orange Gravy
Ingredients
Directions
Place the drippings from roasted turkey in a 2-cup glass measure. Add enough orange juice to equal 1-1/2 cups. Place in a medium saucepan. Combine chicken broth and cornstarch; stir into orange juice mixture in saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir 2 minutes more. Season to taste with salt and pepper.