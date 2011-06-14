Maple Orange-Glazed Turkey Roast

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Citrus flavors pair with sweet maple syrup in this incredible grilled turkey recipe. Cooking the bird on the grill adds a smoky taste.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
grill:
2 hrs 30 mins
stand:
15 mins
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine garlic, marjoram, salt, and pepper; set aside. For glaze, in a small saucepan stir together the orange juice and cornstarch; add half of the seasoning mixture. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir 1 minute more. Stir in maple syrup and orange peel; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Brush the turkey roast with melted butter and rub with remaining seasoning mixture. Insert a meat thermometer near the center of the roast.

  • For a charcoal grill, arrange medium-hot coals around a drip pan. Test for medium heat above the pan. Place the turkey roast directly on the grill rack over the pan. Cover; grill for 2 to 2-1/2 hours or until thermometer registers 165F. Add coals to maintain heat every 30 minutes. Brush with glaze the last 30 minutes of grilling. Remove meat from grill. Cover with foil; let stand for 15 minutes before carving. (The meats temperature will rise 5F during standing.) Bring any remaining glaze to boiling; pass with turkey. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Adjust for indirect cooking. Grill as above.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; fat 5g; cholesterol 66mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 21g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 1g; sugars 11g; protein 20g; vitamin a 114.2IU; vitamin c 9.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 4.6mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 10.7mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 665mg; potassium 381mg; calcium 23mg; iron 2.4mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/30/2021