Layered Turkey Enchiladas

Rating: 4.2 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 5 Ratings

For an easy and delicious weeknight main dish recipe, try these irresistible Mexican enchiladas made with blended cheese and turkey breast.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position oven rack toward top of oven. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. In extra-large skillet cook turkey in 1 tablespoon hot cooking oil over medium heat 4 minutes or until no longer pink. Add frozen vegetables, enchilada sauce, and cranberry sauces. Bring to boiling. Sprinkle salt and pepper.

  • In 2-quart baking dish layer one-third of the tortillas, then one-third of the cheese. Use a slotted spoon to layer half the turkey-vegetable mixture. Layer one-third tortillas, one-third cheese, remaining turkey-vegetables (with slotted spoon), and remaining tortillas. Spoon on remaining sauce from skillet; sprinkle remaining cheese. Bake 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Cut in squares. Serve with lime and cilantro. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
615 calories; 25 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 120 mg cholesterol; 1171 mg sodium. 370 mg potassium; 52 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 45 g protein; 2235 IU vitamin a; 43 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 394 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

