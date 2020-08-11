Turkey Roll-Ups

Rating: Unrated

Enjoy these quick and easy rolls for a healthy lunch or afternoon snack.

By Marcie Carlson
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl stir together sour cream, chili powder, and lime juice. Spread mixture over flatbread. Top with spinach to within 1 inch of a long edge. Sprinkle with red bell pepper and shredded carrot and top with turkey. Starting from opposite long edge, tightly roll up flatbread. Cut into eight pieces. Serve immediately or refrigerate in an airtight container up to 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
68 calories; fat 2g; cholesterol 12mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 8g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 1g; protein 6g; vitamin a 2334.6IU; vitamin c 14.3mg; niacin equivalents 0.3mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 17.5mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 212mg; potassium 96mg; calcium 35mg; iron 0.9mg.
