Turkey Meat Loaf Pockets with Peach-Barbecue Glaze

To Make Ahead:

Cool meat loaves. Place loaves on a baking sheet and freeze about 30 minutes or until glaze is set. Wrap each loaf individually in plastic freezer wrap and place loaves in freezer bags. Seal, label, and freeze for up to 3 months. To serve, remove meat loaves from freezer bags. Loosen freezer wrap from tops of loaves so the glaze doesn't stick to the wrap. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake loaves about 25 minutes or until heated through (140°F).