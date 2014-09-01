Turkey Meat Loaf Pockets with Peach-Barbecue Glaze
Create single-serving meat loaf pockets so there's no fighting over the biggest slice! This lean turkey and vegetable meat loaf recipe is high in protein and takes just 30 minutes to get on the table.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil. Coat foil with cooking spray; set pan aside. In a large bowl combine egg, bread crumbs, 2 tablespoons of the barbecue sauce, and the garlic salt. Add ground turkey breast; mix well.
In a small microwave-safe bowl microwave frozen vegetables on 100% power (high) for 30 to 60 seconds or until heated through. Stir in cheese.
Divide meat mixture into four equal portions. Working on a sheet of waxed paper, pat one portion into a 6-inch-diameter round. Spoon one-fourth of the vegetable mixture into center of meat round. Using the edges of the waxed paper, lift edges of meat up and over vegetable mixture; seal edges and ends and shape into an oval. Transfer loaf, seam side down, to the prepared baking pan. Repeat with the remaining meat and vegetable mixtures.
For glaze, in a small bowl stir together the remaining 1/4 cup barbecue sauce and peach preserves.
Bake meat loaves for 15 to 20 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted through the sides of loaves registers 165°F, spooning glaze over loaves during the last 10 minutes of baking.
To Make Ahead:
Cool meat loaves. Place loaves on a baking sheet and freeze about 30 minutes or until glaze is set. Wrap each loaf individually in plastic freezer wrap and place loaves in freezer bags. Seal, label, and freeze for up to 3 months. To serve, remove meat loaves from freezer bags. Loosen freezer wrap from tops of loaves so the glaze doesn't stick to the wrap. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake loaves about 25 minutes or until heated through (140°F).