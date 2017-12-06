Turkey-Lettuce Wraps with Apples

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings

Make these turkey-lettuce wraps for an easy, healthy lunch for a crowd. Add sliced apple strips into the wrap to give it some crunch.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Finely snip enough of the tarragon to measure 1 tsp. In a 3 1/2- or 4-qt. slow cooker combine remaining tarragon sprigs and onions. Add turkey and broth. Cover and cook on low 6 to 7 hours or high 3 to 3 1/2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Using a slotted spoon, remove turkey from broth. Strain broth, discarding solids. Reserve broth for another use. Coarsely shred or chop turkey.

  • In a large bowl whisk together reserved snipped tarragon, vinegar, oil, honey, and pepper. Add turkey, apple, and pistachios; toss to coat.

  • For wraps, divide turkey mixture among lettuce leaves; sprinkle with cheese. Roll up lettuce leaves. If necessary, secure with toothpicks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; 9 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 46 mg cholesterol; 540 mg sodium. 300 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 20 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3029 IU vitamin a; 18 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 13 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 65 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019