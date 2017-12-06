Turkey-Lettuce Wraps with Apples
Make these turkey-lettuce wraps for an easy, healthy lunch for a crowd. Add sliced apple strips into the wrap to give it some crunch.
Ingredients
Directions
Finely snip enough of the tarragon to measure 1 tsp. In a 3 1/2- or 4-qt. slow cooker combine remaining tarragon sprigs and onions. Add turkey and broth. Cover and cook on low 6 to 7 hours or high 3 to 3 1/2 hours.Advertisement
Using a slotted spoon, remove turkey from broth. Strain broth, discarding solids. Reserve broth for another use. Coarsely shred or chop turkey.
In a large bowl whisk together reserved snipped tarragon, vinegar, oil, honey, and pepper. Add turkey, apple, and pistachios; toss to coat.
For wraps, divide turkey mixture among lettuce leaves; sprinkle with cheese. Roll up lettuce leaves. If necessary, secure with toothpicks.